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Cold Heat Soldering Iron
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17 views • November 19, 2019
Video on how to use the #ColdHeat #CordlessSolderingIron. This is a great item to keep handy for electronic repairs. Cold Heat soldering iron runs on 4 AA batteries and it will not burn your fingers or hand. I had purchased this one several years ago at Radio Shack. This video will also show you basic soldering.
You can use ColdHeat soldering iron on most light duty electronic repairs. For any heavy soldering, I recommend using a high wattage iron with a dial control. Radio shack carries a 50 watt iron with selectable wattage. Thanks for watching and please send your questions and hit the subscribe button.
You can use ColdHeat soldering iron on most light duty electronic repairs. For any heavy soldering, I recommend using a high wattage iron with a dial control. Radio shack carries a 50 watt iron with selectable wattage. Thanks for watching and please send your questions and hit the subscribe button.
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