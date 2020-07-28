A Discussion with Amandha Vollmer and Dr. Andrew Kaufman on Truth, Science, and Law

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"It was a pleasure to talk with my friend, the brilliant Dr. Andrew Kaufman, about truth, science, community, law and what's to come. We had a candid conversation, nothing planned, just authentic and honest communication about how we are preparing for all the changes and what we need to do to free ourselves and find our new tribes.
I hope you enjoy it. With love, Amandha"
Would you like assistance connecting to your Tribe? Sign up here: http://eepurl.com/g_qCX9
We will announce new villages, gatherings, and private societies as they are created.
Andy's Site: https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Amandha's Sites:
https://yumnaturals.com/
https://healingwithdmso.com/
https://yummy.doctor/
If you would like to support Amandha's work, consider Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/yumnaturals
David Rodriguez: https://government-scam.com/thickredline/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqtSL...
https://www.thehighersidechats.com/daniel-immerwahr-how-to-hide-an-empire-forgotten-history-colony-labs/
Dean Clifford: http://understandcontractlawandyouwin...
James True: https://www.jtrue.com/category/bio
Neil Kramer: https://neilkramer.com/
Ken Cousens: https://thepromiserevealed.com/gemstone-university-interview/
In Power Movement: https://www.inpowermovement.com/
https://theconsciousresistance.com/
https://www.derrickbroze.com/
Thomas Kuhn: http://scihi.org/thomas-kuhn-scientific-revolutions/
Body Gut Mind: https://www.bodygutmind.blog/posts/ba...
Microbes ARE us: https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-...