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Prophetic Word - End Times - The Truth and the lies
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60 views • October 18, 2021
Bible Verses:
Matt 6:33
Matt 7:7
Psalm 27:8-9
2 Chron 7:14
John 16:13
Psalm 23:2-3
John 7:37
Isaiah 44:3
Romans 12:2
Jer 17:10
Mark 13
Psalm 33:6
John 1:1-4
Acts 20:26
Matt 6:10
Matt 13:10
John 10:27
Isaiah 55:8
1 John 5:19
Gal 6:7
2 Tim 3:13
Eph 5:15-16
John 3:16
Isaiah 55:6-7
Matt 6:33
Matt 7:7
Psalm 27:8-9
2 Chron 7:14
John 16:13
Psalm 23:2-3
John 7:37
Isaiah 44:3
Romans 12:2
Jer 17:10
Mark 13
Psalm 33:6
John 1:1-4
Acts 20:26
Matt 6:10
Matt 13:10
John 10:27
Isaiah 55:8
1 John 5:19
Gal 6:7
2 Tim 3:13
Eph 5:15-16
John 3:16
Isaiah 55:6-7
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