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Ὁ Μητρ. Μόρφου κ. Νεόφυτος Ὁμιλεῖ για τὸ Βίο καὶ τὴν Ἁγιότητα τοῦ Ὁσίου Γέροντος Εὐμενίου τοῦ Νέου
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59 views • May 24, 2022
Παρακολουθεῖστε ζωντανά τὴ Δευτέρα 23 Μαΐου 2022 στὶς 19:15 τὴν πνευματική ὁμιλία ἀπό τὸν Πανιερώτατο Μητροπολίτη Μόρφου κ.Νεόφυτου μὲ θέμα τὸν Βίο καὶ τὴν Ἁγιότητα τοῦ Ὁσίου Γέροντος Εὐμενίου Σαριδάκη τοῦ Νέου (1930-1999).
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