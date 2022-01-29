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"The Fallen Ones Will Rule"- MANIPULATION IN WORLD GOVERNMENT & MEDIA
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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618 views • January 29, 2022
#PROPHECY #MEDIA #GOVERNMENT (Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: Today's governments have hidden layers- they are manipulated by powerful wealthy interests and demonic spirit beings that don't care about the wellbeing of the people. The lowest rung of the government pole is its people- their input and opinions carry little to no value at all and if the way citizens are being crushed, locked in their own homes, and told what to do doesn't show us this is true then probably nothing will. It's time to question what we believe and why we believe it. It's time to know the truth.

Read this prophecy on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/02/the-fallen-ones-shall-rule-june-29-2021/

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]

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