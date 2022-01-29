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"The Fallen Ones Will Rule"- MANIPULATION IN WORLD GOVERNMENT & MEDIA
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618 views • January 29, 2022
#PROPHECY #MEDIA #GOVERNMENT (Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Today's governments have hidden layers- they are manipulated by powerful wealthy interests and demonic spirit beings that don't care about the wellbeing of the people. The lowest rung of the government pole is its people- their input and opinions carry little to no value at all and if the way citizens are being crushed, locked in their own homes, and told what to do doesn't show us this is true then probably nothing will. It's time to question what we believe and why we believe it. It's time to know the truth.
Read this prophecy on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/02/the-fallen-ones-shall-rule-june-29-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Today's governments have hidden layers- they are manipulated by powerful wealthy interests and demonic spirit beings that don't care about the wellbeing of the people. The lowest rung of the government pole is its people- their input and opinions carry little to no value at all and if the way citizens are being crushed, locked in their own homes, and told what to do doesn't show us this is true then probably nothing will. It's time to question what we believe and why we believe it. It's time to know the truth.
Read this prophecy on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/02/the-fallen-ones-shall-rule-june-29-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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