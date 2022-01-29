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Freedom Convoy in Ottawa Late Last Night, 012922
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250 views • January 29, 2022
An independent journalist says only 1% of people have arrived and the majority of the truckers are still in a town 1 hour away from Ottawa.
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PLEASE SUPPORT US - WE WILL DONATE 22% TO OUR VETERANS IN NEED
https://operation-freedom-3.creator-spring.com/
🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
For our videos search Rumble with: OPFREEDOM
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