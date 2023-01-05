MURDER IN PLAIN SIGHT

Dr. Jane Ruby





January 4, 2023





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane reviews the real numbers of deaths across the U.S. and the world after a reported 2/3 of the population has taken the bioweapon shots and the revelations of the Pfizer pipeline for drugs in development reflecting a cornucopia of mRNA poisons across thousands of disease states. Have we had enough of all pharma yet? You can Ask Dr. Jane in the last segment as she answers your questions live! This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.





