14-year-old Champion Athlete suffers VAXX poison induced STROKE

Luke Champion, an eighth-grader who also plays football and basketball
at Tuttle Middle School, had just won his last match at a wrestling camp
at Oklahoma State University when he was stricken, KFOR reported. “I
just commented to his brother that he looked sleepy and then he laid
back and I’m like, ‘We’re going have to go wake your brother up because
he has to wrestle again,’” his mom Valorie Champion told the outlet. “I
yelled at him to wake up and he opened his eyes and as soon as he did,
his face drooped and he started slurring his words,” she said, adding
that she yelled for someone to call 911. Valorie said she knew her son
probably suffered a stroke because her other son had one as an infant.
https://nypostDOTcom/2023/06/29/14-year-old-boy-suffers-stroke-after-winning-wrestling-match/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HvSATVBdm1Pf/
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.