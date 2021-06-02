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IT HAS BEGUN! 500,00 OVER 50 TO BE EVICTED - MOST HAVE TO WORK TWO JOBS TO PAY FOR FOOD
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120 views • June 02, 2021
SOURCE: Full Spectrum Survival
In a shock warning to the USA, over 500,000 citizens over 50 years old are expected to be evicted from their homes in the next 60 days. 11 Million US citizens are behind on their rent. Landlords forced into bankruptcy. The federal reserve feels that you should get a second job to keep up with inflation.
#BREAKING #ECONOMY #NEWS
The news is here because of members like you! 🛑 PLEASE HELP TO SUPPORT WHAT WE DO 🛑 https://www.patreon.com/fullspectrums... --- Join us on there! You Will Get : * Waterproof Physical Survival Cards sent to you in the mail every single month! *At the $10 level * Exclusive Content
As always, we appreciate your views and comments, please subscribe and send us mail if you have any questions!
Link for a $10 coupon code with Silver Gold Bull:
https://sell.silvergoldbull.com/walls...
Link to a 10 oz bar
https://silvergoldbull.com/10-oz-wall...
Visit their reddit for up to date information on silver:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Wallstreetsi...
Information: Brad/Full Spectrum Survival is not a doctor, medical professional, investor, or lawyer. Each of the statements made by Brad, Kelley, their guests and/or this channel are opinions of events only and not instructions or advice. NO information on this site should be used to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease or condition or give legal or investment advice. Brad, Kelley, and Full Spectrum Survival thanks each one of our Patreon members for making our outreach possible. We often work with outreaches and organizations to share information, both positive and negative, about items that fit within the genre of our community. Videos and information, text and website driven, may include the sponsorship of our Patreon members who request reviews of specific items and the discussion of topics or outreaches and organizations. At no time do we ever sway our judgement for an item or topic based on these requests. Integrity and our community are the first and utmost priority for our entire team and family. We thank you for being here with us and being a part of this amazing community.
In a shock warning to the USA, over 500,000 citizens over 50 years old are expected to be evicted from their homes in the next 60 days. 11 Million US citizens are behind on their rent. Landlords forced into bankruptcy. The federal reserve feels that you should get a second job to keep up with inflation.
#BREAKING #ECONOMY #NEWS
The news is here because of members like you! 🛑 PLEASE HELP TO SUPPORT WHAT WE DO 🛑 https://www.patreon.com/fullspectrums... --- Join us on there! You Will Get : * Waterproof Physical Survival Cards sent to you in the mail every single month! *At the $10 level * Exclusive Content
As always, we appreciate your views and comments, please subscribe and send us mail if you have any questions!
Link for a $10 coupon code with Silver Gold Bull:
https://sell.silvergoldbull.com/walls...
Link to a 10 oz bar
https://silvergoldbull.com/10-oz-wall...
Visit their reddit for up to date information on silver:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Wallstreetsi...
Information: Brad/Full Spectrum Survival is not a doctor, medical professional, investor, or lawyer. Each of the statements made by Brad, Kelley, their guests and/or this channel are opinions of events only and not instructions or advice. NO information on this site should be used to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease or condition or give legal or investment advice. Brad, Kelley, and Full Spectrum Survival thanks each one of our Patreon members for making our outreach possible. We often work with outreaches and organizations to share information, both positive and negative, about items that fit within the genre of our community. Videos and information, text and website driven, may include the sponsorship of our Patreon members who request reviews of specific items and the discussion of topics or outreaches and organizations. At no time do we ever sway our judgement for an item or topic based on these requests. Integrity and our community are the first and utmost priority for our entire team and family. We thank you for being here with us and being a part of this amazing community.
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