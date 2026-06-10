Some unusual during the war, Jordanian content creators documented Iranian missiles flying towards Israel, lighting up the skies over Jordanian airspace without warning. IRGC has reported multiple launches of solid-fueled intermediate-range ballistic missiles during the retaliation targeting sites in Israel on the night of June 7. These appear to be variants of the Khaybar Shekan family of MRBM with cluster warheads. If confirmed, the attacks would represent another operational use of one of the IRGC Aerospace Force's most advanced ballistic missile systems in combat. Khaybar Shekan is a solid-fueled ballistic missile developed by the IRGC Aerospace Force with a reported range of approximately 1,450 km and designed for rapid-launch operations against targets throughout the Middle East. Further visual confirmation has emerged showing the flight of ballistic missiles during Iranian large-scale retaliation and their arrival in the occupied territories. Israel suffered its deadliest attack ever. Night-vision CCTV captured the night as the barrage of attacks continued, hitting northern Israel.

Initial reports indicate at least two air bases and five military camps were destroyed. A Sentinel-2 satellite image from the morning of June 8 showed a possible attack on Ramat David Air Base in northern Israel. Although the image is low resolution, a white patch where a building once stood is still visible, devastated. Images circulating on social media showed what appeared to be a detached booster section consistent with the Khaybar Shekan missile family, recovered after a launch. A booster stage from a Khaybar Shekan medium-range ballistic missile was found still burning in the Negev desert region of southern Israel. Israeli media circulated the photos accompanied by comments claiming an Iranian rocket had fallen to the ground and was embedded vertically, with some Israelis jumping on its side in celebration, believing it had failed to reach its target. According to the Director of the Russian Federation News Network Muhammad Safi al-Din stated "But the reality is very different; they do not distinguish between the rocket body and the separable warhead. Iranian rockets, including the Khaibar Shekan rocket, are equipped with warheads that separate from the rocket body before reaching the target, then continue their trajectory independently towards the designated target, while the rocket body falls in another area." Additional analysis of the recovered debris is still underway.

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