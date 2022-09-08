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Del BigTree at the HighWire
September 6, 2022
Amy Bohn, PERK President & Founder, joins Del to discuss the landmark defeat of SB866 which would have allowed children to make a decision to be vaccinated without parental consent.
#SB688 #AmyBohn #SenScottWiener
POSTED: September 6, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ixuft-huge-win-for-ca-parents.html