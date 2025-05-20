Catholic Man Moment: Who Is Your Advocate?

This channel shares mostly short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director - 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. https://cmcsmen.net





The Gospel is from John 14:23-29. In the readings at today's Mass, we got a story about the first big meeting ever held by the Church leaders. They made a huge decision with the help of the Holy Spirit, and it went like this: "It's a decision from the Holy Spirit and us" (Acts 15:28).





In the Gospel we just read, Jesus promised his friends that when he left, the Holy Spirit would come and teach them everything. He'd remind them of all the things Jesus had said. In other words, the Church was promised the Holy Spirit's help in keeping and understanding the "deposit of faith" - the whole truth that God shared with us to help us become holy.





This promise was kept in a big way about 20 years after Jesus died, at the Council of Jerusalem. It's happened many times since then, not just on big occasions like General Councils, but in everyday life too. The Holy Spirit "blows wherever he wants." He helps local leaders in the Church, and even individual Christians if they ask for his help. He inspires people to serve the Church and their neighbors, and he's helped people start new groups and orders to spread the faith.





We all have moments when we need to make tough decisions. If we get it wrong, it can mess up our lives and even put our souls at risk. We should ask the Holy Spirit for help every day, but especially when we're facing a big decision.





The Holy Spirit's job is to keep and protect the truth that God gave us. When we're unsure about what to believe or what to do, that's when we need his help the most. If we ask sincerely, he won't let us down.





John 14:23-29





Jesus said to his disciples:

“Whoever loves me will keep my word,

and my Father will love him,

and we will come to him and make our dwelling with him.

Whoever does not love me does not keep my words;

yet the word you hear is not mine

but that of the Father who sent me.





“I have told you this while I am with you.

The Advocate, the Holy Spirit,

whom the Father will send in my name,

will teach you everything

and remind you of all that I told you.

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you.

Not as the world gives do I give it to you.

Do not let your hearts be troubled or afraid.

You heard me tell you,

‘I am going away and I will come back to you.’

If you loved me,

you would rejoice that I am going to the Father;

for the Father is greater than I.

And now I have told you this before it happens,

so that when it happens you may believe.”