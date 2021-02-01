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1.2.2021 - Lin Wood and Jenna feud - Dog Comms + Scavino Posts - Storm Act introduced
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188 views • January 04, 2021
Santa Surfing covers a number of stories revolving around the 2020 Presidential election, VP Pence cancelling his trip to Israel, President Trump cancelling his New Years Eve celebrations to return to D.C., that Attorney John Huber (from Utah) landed in D.C. around the same time Air Force One landed in DC, and speculates about those optics; "bombs" dropped by Lin Wood regarding Justice Roberts; General Flynn's calling the People e-militias = digital soldiers, and other pertinent current events not on the mainstream news outlets.
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Santa Surfing Beach Broadcasting UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/SantaSurfingBeachBroadcast/videos .
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Santa Surfing Beach Broadcasting UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/SantaSurfingBeachBroadcast/videos .
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