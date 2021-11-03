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Booster #9
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91 views • November 03, 2021
Anyone old enough to remember 'Love Potion #9' by The Searchers will love this number by Scott Whitney.
For those who are not in that group, here's what you missed:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7rXhXLsNJL8
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Sourced from: Scott Whitney https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kZy21-Gp68jJJEzeZPzLA
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Scott Whitney's channel and this channel.
For those who are not in that group, here's what you missed:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7rXhXLsNJL8
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Sourced from: Scott Whitney https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kZy21-Gp68jJJEzeZPzLA
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Scott Whitney's channel and this channel.
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