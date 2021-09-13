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The Taliban claim they found US $ 6.5 million dollars during
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281 views • September 13, 2021
The Taliban claim they found
US $ 6.5 million dollars during a search of the home of former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh.
Is the corruption of the former US backed Afghan administration going to be exposed? 🤔
US $ 6.5 million dollars during a search of the home of former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh.
Is the corruption of the former US backed Afghan administration going to be exposed? 🤔
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