January 6th Lies
Published 13 hours ago

44K Hours Of J6 Video: CHA Oversight Subcommittee Reading Room

* Why did the FBI & Capitol Police lure the crowd into the building that day?

* Why did Capitol Police fire on innocent people who were peacefully protesting?

* Will we see body cam footage?

* How many FBI agents were there that day?

* Why was Nancy Pelosi’s daughter there (with a crew) filming a documentary?

p.s. What’s the deal with those ghost buses?


The full webcast is linked below.


Redacted News | So It Was All A Lie On Jan 6th And They Knew It All Along | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris (20 November 2023)

https://rumble.com/v3wwwry-so-it-was-all-a-lie-on-jan-6th-and-they-knew-it-all-along-redacted-with-nat.html

