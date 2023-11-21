January 6th Lies

44K Hours Of J6 Video: CHA Oversight Subcommittee Reading Room
* Why did the FBI & Capitol Police lure the crowd into the building that day?
* Why did Capitol Police fire on innocent people who were peacefully protesting?
* Will we see body cam footage?
* How many FBI agents were there that day?
* Why was Nancy Pelosi’s daughter there (with a crew) filming a documentary?
p.s. What’s the deal with those ghost buses?
The full webcast is linked below.
Redacted News | So It Was All A Lie On Jan 6th And They Knew It All Along | Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris (20 November 2023)
https://rumble.com/v3wwwry-so-it-was-all-a-lie-on-jan-6th-and-they-knew-it-all-along-redacted-with-nat.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.