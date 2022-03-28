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Three is the Magic Number! Spider-Man "No Way Home" Decode
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116 views • March 28, 2022
I had mentioned how witches do things in threes while recording a video, and later that night, when I watched Spider-Man "No Way Home," this very thing was emphasized to me in the same context, of magic ritual! Three is the magic number!
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Have you heard us talk about consistency and redundancy in Occult ritual media symbolism? Here's more of that!
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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