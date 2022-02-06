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Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Calls Out GoFundMe As a Fraud After Ottawa City Council and the Chief of Police Frame the Truckers
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60 views • February 06, 2022
The Freedom Truckers were sabotaged by Ottawa's Police Chief and City Council this week when the Chief told a press conference on Friday afternoon that the truckers were violent and harassing Ottawa citizens which is entirely false if you have been watching the various livestreams coming out of Ottawa. Where have all the 'violent' offenders being arrested and escorted off to jail been shown on Legacy Media? There has not been any and the Chief of Police is obviously a Justin Trudeau Freemason stooge. Thankfully Florida Governor Ron DeSantis threatened GoFraudMe with a fraud investigation if they held on to the stiffed donors money and had not offered a full refund.
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