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Lockdown -- The Dark Side of History -- Are We Doomed to Repeat It?
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49 views • November 30, 2020
Another must-watch: "Is it possible that a malevolent authority could exist, not only in the history books, but in the very present times?" The Milgrim Experiment & the Social Experiment of 2020.
Original Script by Kate Wand.
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ORIGINAL POSTING: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wybzSh2vfYI
Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & G. Gervais
Original Music: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Montage: G. Gervais
Original Script by Kate Wand.
Please SUPPORT the Very Opinionated Show, who produced this excellent work:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A
SUBSCRIBE to their YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR9kGfLP_dGp0KCDTNiUjow
https://www.facebook.com/The-Very-Opinionated-Kate-Wand-Show-107564297838363/
ORIGINAL POSTING: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wybzSh2vfYI
Show Host / Narration: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & G. Gervais
Original Music: K. Wand
Audiovisual / Editing / Montage: G. Gervais
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