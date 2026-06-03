The AI Revolution Has A Dirty Little Secret: It Needs Energy, Control, And Lots Of Silver | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

David Morgan interviewed Mike Adams about AI, robotics, batteries, silver, energy, and the future of money.

Adams said the AI “singularity” simply means technology is moving faster than people can understand or control. He warned that AI is both a powerful tool and a serious threat, especially when combined with government surveillance, military drones, autonomous weapons, and centralized control.

They discussed how AI could divide society into two worlds: prepared people with real assets, decentralization, and independence, and the masses trapped in cities, dependent on government income, surveillance, and failing fiat currencies.

Adams said open-source AI could become the printing press of the 21st century by spreading knowledge freely, but he fears governments may eventually try to restrict it. He also warned that universal basic income would likely destroy currency value because it would require massive money printing.

A major theme was that AI, data centers, electric vehicles, robotics, and batteries all depend on real-world limits: energy and metals. You can print digital currency, but you cannot print copper, silver, rare earths, or electricity.

On robotics, Adams said self-driving cars are much easier than humanoid robots. Robots will likely appear first in warehouses, hospitals, factories, logistics, construction, and controlled environments before they are useful in homes.

Silver was presented as a critical metal for the technological age. Adams called it “the new oil” because it helps move electrons through solar panels, inverters, data centers, electronics, medical devices, batteries, and energy systems. Morgan added that industrial silver demand has grown dramatically and now makes up the majority of silver use.

They also discussed why silver supply is fragile: most silver is mined as a byproduct of copper, zinc, lead, and other metals, so higher silver prices do not automatically create more supply.

On batteries, Adams said lithium iron phosphate still dominates, but sodium-ion and other new chemistries could lower costs and reshape energy storage. However, he emphasized that these new batteries do not eliminate silver demand because silver is still needed throughout the electrical system.

The interview ended with a broader monetary point: Western fiat currencies are weakening because the West has lost much of its manufacturing, infrastructure, and productive dominance. Gold and silver may help people preserve wealth through that transition.

Adams also suggested that in the long-term future, energy itself, measured in kilowatt-hours, could become a form of currency because energy is what actually does work. Morgan agreed that money does not truly run the world. Energy does.

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