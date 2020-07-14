© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6 quakes hit China in 2 days; Three Gorges Dam hit its limit: experts; China lake looks set to spill
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
537 views • July 14, 2020
Video: China in Focus - NTD
China’s biggest freshwater lake looks set for unprecedented flooding. Areas around the lake are already among the worst hit in recent weeks, and residents are fearing the worst.
China raised its flood response alert to the second highest level over the weekend. This, as heavy rain soaked regions along the Yangtze river.
Flooding is getting worse in some areas near China's famous Three Gorges Dam - the largest hydropower project in the world. Experts have warned that the dam is on the brink of collapse.
But it’s not just floods battering the country. Now, earthquakes are shaking some regions, too. Six quakes struck within two days, one even reaching a magnitude 5.1.
A video circulating on Chinese social media is causing concern over the country's food security. It alleges a grainery of a major state-run grain stockpiler is full of moldy, poor-quality corn.
And an exclusive. A former Chinese web-censor exposes the inside story of the Chinese regime’s infiltration into the free world. He takes us behind the scenes of censorship at social media giant TikTok.
Video source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyM8yY-lou8
Featured image source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLeGSFhwvGE
China’s biggest freshwater lake looks set for unprecedented flooding. Areas around the lake are already among the worst hit in recent weeks, and residents are fearing the worst.
China raised its flood response alert to the second highest level over the weekend. This, as heavy rain soaked regions along the Yangtze river.
Flooding is getting worse in some areas near China's famous Three Gorges Dam - the largest hydropower project in the world. Experts have warned that the dam is on the brink of collapse.
But it’s not just floods battering the country. Now, earthquakes are shaking some regions, too. Six quakes struck within two days, one even reaching a magnitude 5.1.
A video circulating on Chinese social media is causing concern over the country's food security. It alleges a grainery of a major state-run grain stockpiler is full of moldy, poor-quality corn.
And an exclusive. A former Chinese web-censor exposes the inside story of the Chinese regime’s infiltration into the free world. He takes us behind the scenes of censorship at social media giant TikTok.
Video source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyM8yY-lou8
Featured image source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLeGSFhwvGE
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.