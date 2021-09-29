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Mandates Are Not Laws, Ignore Them & Pelosi Says Implement The Full Obama Agenda
Aimless News
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

Obama agenda, WTF - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-we-need-to-implement-the-full-obama-agenda/

This guy doesn't understand the CDC & FDA are bought and paid for - https://trialsitenews.com/why-are-the-fda-and-cdc-advisory-panel-members-so-afraid-to-debate-covid-vaccine-safety/

Mandates are not laws, ignore them - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/27/it-was-a-con-white-house-has-no-idea-when-or-even-if-osha-will-ever-provide-rules-to-support-legally-enforceable-worker-vaccine-mandate/

Alberta nurse exposes the lies - https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/09/alberta-adopts-draconian-measures.html?_ga=2.30136824.613169715.1632358583-346964864.1627224119

I thought Alberta lifted all rules and regulations - https://open.alberta.ca/dataset/5c93cf08-eda1-4a35-9190-33ab184f6b60/resource/1bb2c444-53a7-43b6-b8e8-03c1d91d920b/download/health-cmoh-record-of-decision-cmoh-order-44-2021.pdf

Draining the swamp, maybe - https://www.nbcnews.com/business/economy/dallas-fed-president-robert-kaplan-resigns-after-controversy-over-stock-n1280200

Marine officer who spoke out lands in the brig - https://taskandpurpose.com/news/marine-corps-officer-stuart-scheller-brig/

Another hate hoax busted as fake - https://resistthemainstream.org/picture-of-university-employee-arrested-for-allegedly-painting-racist-graffiti-on-school-building-breaks-narrative/?utm_source=telegram

Libs are nothing but hypocrits, thin blue line flag not allowed but BLM and LGBT ok - https://resistthemainstream.org/school-bans-pro-police-flag-claims-its-political-but-permits-blm-and-lgbt-messages/?utm_source=telegram

Project Veritas with J & J employees - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/breaking-project-veritas-johnson-johnson-children-dont-need-fcking-covid-vaccine-unknown-repercussions-video/

Australia all about rights of the people, he just said this at the UN - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoIPToh-i3k

How's that womens rights thingy working in Afghanistan - https://www.theepochtimes.com/talibans-newly-appointed-chancellor-of-kabul-university-bans-women-from-working-or-studying-at-institution_4020269.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue

Democrats set up Commiefornia cheating forever - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/democrat-gov-newsom-signs-bill-making-universal-vote-mail-permanent-california/

Probably get a slap on the wrist and set free, it's in Commiefornia - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10026771/Man-woman-arrested-cops-21KG-carfentanil-kill-50-million-people.html

Speaking of Commiefornia, c'mon in and take what you want - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1442601994800144387

Potatohead says 97-98% of people vaxxed, then back to normal, riiiight - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/wth-joe-biden-says-97-98-american-public-must-get-vaxxed-things-get-back-normal/

Do you have a goat with it's own monkey - https://twitter.com/RitaPanahi/status/1442487636686356483

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1442237054583140352


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