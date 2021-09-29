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Mandates Are Not Laws, Ignore Them & Pelosi Says Implement The Full Obama Agenda
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320 views • September 29, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Obama agenda, WTF - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-we-need-to-implement-the-full-obama-agenda/
This guy doesn't understand the CDC & FDA are bought and paid for - https://trialsitenews.com/why-are-the-fda-and-cdc-advisory-panel-members-so-afraid-to-debate-covid-vaccine-safety/
Mandates are not laws, ignore them - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/27/it-was-a-con-white-house-has-no-idea-when-or-even-if-osha-will-ever-provide-rules-to-support-legally-enforceable-worker-vaccine-mandate/
Alberta nurse exposes the lies - https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/09/alberta-adopts-draconian-measures.html?_ga=2.30136824.613169715.1632358583-346964864.1627224119
I thought Alberta lifted all rules and regulations - https://open.alberta.ca/dataset/5c93cf08-eda1-4a35-9190-33ab184f6b60/resource/1bb2c444-53a7-43b6-b8e8-03c1d91d920b/download/health-cmoh-record-of-decision-cmoh-order-44-2021.pdf
Draining the swamp, maybe - https://www.nbcnews.com/business/economy/dallas-fed-president-robert-kaplan-resigns-after-controversy-over-stock-n1280200
Marine officer who spoke out lands in the brig - https://taskandpurpose.com/news/marine-corps-officer-stuart-scheller-brig/
Another hate hoax busted as fake - https://resistthemainstream.org/picture-of-university-employee-arrested-for-allegedly-painting-racist-graffiti-on-school-building-breaks-narrative/?utm_source=telegram
Libs are nothing but hypocrits, thin blue line flag not allowed but BLM and LGBT ok - https://resistthemainstream.org/school-bans-pro-police-flag-claims-its-political-but-permits-blm-and-lgbt-messages/?utm_source=telegram
Project Veritas with J & J employees - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/breaking-project-veritas-johnson-johnson-children-dont-need-fcking-covid-vaccine-unknown-repercussions-video/
Australia all about rights of the people, he just said this at the UN - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoIPToh-i3k
How's that womens rights thingy working in Afghanistan - https://www.theepochtimes.com/talibans-newly-appointed-chancellor-of-kabul-university-bans-women-from-working-or-studying-at-institution_4020269.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue
Democrats set up Commiefornia cheating forever - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/democrat-gov-newsom-signs-bill-making-universal-vote-mail-permanent-california/
Probably get a slap on the wrist and set free, it's in Commiefornia - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10026771/Man-woman-arrested-cops-21KG-carfentanil-kill-50-million-people.html
Speaking of Commiefornia, c'mon in and take what you want - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1442601994800144387
Potatohead says 97-98% of people vaxxed, then back to normal, riiiight - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/wth-joe-biden-says-97-98-american-public-must-get-vaxxed-things-get-back-normal/
Do you have a goat with it's own monkey - https://twitter.com/RitaPanahi/status/1442487636686356483
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1442237054583140352
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Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
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Sources used in video:
Obama agenda, WTF - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-we-need-to-implement-the-full-obama-agenda/
This guy doesn't understand the CDC & FDA are bought and paid for - https://trialsitenews.com/why-are-the-fda-and-cdc-advisory-panel-members-so-afraid-to-debate-covid-vaccine-safety/
Mandates are not laws, ignore them - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/27/it-was-a-con-white-house-has-no-idea-when-or-even-if-osha-will-ever-provide-rules-to-support-legally-enforceable-worker-vaccine-mandate/
Alberta nurse exposes the lies - https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/09/alberta-adopts-draconian-measures.html?_ga=2.30136824.613169715.1632358583-346964864.1627224119
I thought Alberta lifted all rules and regulations - https://open.alberta.ca/dataset/5c93cf08-eda1-4a35-9190-33ab184f6b60/resource/1bb2c444-53a7-43b6-b8e8-03c1d91d920b/download/health-cmoh-record-of-decision-cmoh-order-44-2021.pdf
Draining the swamp, maybe - https://www.nbcnews.com/business/economy/dallas-fed-president-robert-kaplan-resigns-after-controversy-over-stock-n1280200
Marine officer who spoke out lands in the brig - https://taskandpurpose.com/news/marine-corps-officer-stuart-scheller-brig/
Another hate hoax busted as fake - https://resistthemainstream.org/picture-of-university-employee-arrested-for-allegedly-painting-racist-graffiti-on-school-building-breaks-narrative/?utm_source=telegram
Libs are nothing but hypocrits, thin blue line flag not allowed but BLM and LGBT ok - https://resistthemainstream.org/school-bans-pro-police-flag-claims-its-political-but-permits-blm-and-lgbt-messages/?utm_source=telegram
Project Veritas with J & J employees - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/breaking-project-veritas-johnson-johnson-children-dont-need-fcking-covid-vaccine-unknown-repercussions-video/
Australia all about rights of the people, he just said this at the UN - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoIPToh-i3k
How's that womens rights thingy working in Afghanistan - https://www.theepochtimes.com/talibans-newly-appointed-chancellor-of-kabul-university-bans-women-from-working-or-studying-at-institution_4020269.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue
Democrats set up Commiefornia cheating forever - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/democrat-gov-newsom-signs-bill-making-universal-vote-mail-permanent-california/
Probably get a slap on the wrist and set free, it's in Commiefornia - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10026771/Man-woman-arrested-cops-21KG-carfentanil-kill-50-million-people.html
Speaking of Commiefornia, c'mon in and take what you want - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1442601994800144387
Potatohead says 97-98% of people vaxxed, then back to normal, riiiight - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/wth-joe-biden-says-97-98-american-public-must-get-vaxxed-things-get-back-normal/
Do you have a goat with it's own monkey - https://twitter.com/RitaPanahi/status/1442487636686356483
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1442237054583140352
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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