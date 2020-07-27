US Expels China From Houston Consulate. Is Pompeo Pushing To Spark China War?

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US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in the UK yesterday, blaming China for the spread of the coronavirus and suggesting it was a purposeful move on the part of Beijing. Further, in an incredible escalation, the US State Department has demanded that China evacuate its consulate in Houston, TX. Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Esper is threatening more US military for the South China Sea. Also in today's Report: Ron Paul's headlines and new Covid updates...