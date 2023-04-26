Race Reparations Are Gaining Momentum in Blue Cities—and You'll Probably Pay for It

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



A number of U.S. cities controlled by the race-baiting cabal are planning to approve huge appropriations for payments to every black resident — and then make the rest of us foot the bill. San Francisco's African American Reparations Advisory Committee has presented a plan to a receptive board of supervisors that would dole out $97,000 a year per black resident. St. Louis, Los Angeles, and Boston are also considering reparations.

Also on today's show, an anonymous IRS whistleblower is willing to testify about how the Biden administration's Department of Justice is intentionally mishandling the Hunter Biden investigation; an ex-CIA official is claiming the Biden campaign was behind the letter that dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop and emails as a Russian disinformation ploy; there’ll be no federal ban on the abortion drug mifepristone, thanks to a Supreme Court ruling on Friday; and President Biden used Earth Day to push the elites' green agenda.

In other segments, The New American's editor-in-chief Gary Benoit interviews an HR specialist about OSHA. We cap off the show with another segment of "Principles," in which Benoit and TNA's executive senior editor Steve Bonta discuss the pursuit of happiness.