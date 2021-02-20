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Kovid Kooks: News Media Promoting Wearing Three Masks
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30 views • February 20, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss the new push to secure the faces of Americans as experts propose multiple layers of fabric and deception to defeat the invisible plague. We also detail the astronomic rise of Bitcoin and the Biden administration campaign to keep troops in Germany and Afghanistan, as the FBI continues its COINTELPRO infiltration operations in our now eternally fortified capitol. Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 02/19/2021
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