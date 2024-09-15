Grocery Haul in El Salvador

Today we went to get our week’s worth of groceries. Remember that we just moved here about 3 weeks ago so we don’t have everything that you might normally have at home like spices, or meat already in the freezer, we are just stalking our pantry but doing it on a budget. Our goal is to try to get it down to $125 or so a week once we have more of the basics in the pantry. And we are also going to the most expensive grocery store right now as it is literally across the street from our complex and at our new home we have one of the discount grocery stores closer to us so we will go there. And once we get a car we might be able to go to the large markets.

and

Follow us on social media at:

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TresGraciasSV



