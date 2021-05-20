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Covid Vaccine and Genetic Thunder Nobody Is Listening To
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351 views • May 20, 2021
We’re told that the RNA COVID vaccines force the cells of the body to produce a foreign “spike” protein.
There is a little thing you may have heard of called EVIDENCE.
https://truthcomestolight.com/covid-vaccine-and-genetic-thunder-nobody-is-listening-to/
Bombshell Nobel Prize Winner Reveals - Covid Vaccine is 'Creating Variants'
https://www.brighteon.com/40f67e38-f27a-46ad-8a65-29246577fa85
There is a little thing you may have heard of called EVIDENCE.
https://truthcomestolight.com/covid-vaccine-and-genetic-thunder-nobody-is-listening-to/
Bombshell Nobel Prize Winner Reveals - Covid Vaccine is 'Creating Variants'
https://www.brighteon.com/40f67e38-f27a-46ad-8a65-29246577fa85
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