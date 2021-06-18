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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1011 - Helen Klocek - Report on the sentencing
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Helen was leaving the Brothers Family Restaurant in Detroit, when she was attacked by Onumonu, who beat her to death, before dumping her badly beaten body in an alley behind a church. She had suffered a broken right collarbone, broken sternum, nine broken ribs, and had defensive wounds on her hands and arms. Her car was found at another church three miles away, slightly burned by a fire that was intended to destroy the vehicle, but only burned the front seat. A Kevlar glove was found in the backseat, which was tested for DNA twelve years later, which was matched to Onumonu, who was already in prison.
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