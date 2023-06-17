Create New Account
Air Plane Stuck in the Sky in Mid Air: Hovering Airplanes and real Life Glitches
Sergeant Schultz
Published Yesterday

No Copyright Music - Time (Mysterious Cinematic Trailer )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opCMbU5n5Jk

Plane stuck in mid air!!!! #Glitchinthematrix #WTF!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGFgLogzs08

2 Airplanes stuck in mid-air! I witnessed this yesterday in Auburn, Wa!! Trip out!!! So Excepting!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K32gCVxm9q0

glitch in the matrix airplane stuck in the air #glitch #thematrix #foryou #airplane #youtubeshorts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lIppQ3By-c

plane stuck mid air ,glitch in the matrix ? #avlogs #shorts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mUowRyJOfA

Real life glitch: airplane stuck in air ?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsFNSOBXSNs

#112 Plan Hawa Main Atak Gya Kaise? A Plane Stuck In The Air ? #shorts #youtubeshorts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GU2PvHrcwBI

Plane stuck midair Glitching

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UnzUFASlHM

Sept 23, 2009 Hovering Plane

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nu8VOPCI_10

Zero Groundspeed Commercial Jet completely STOPS in MID AIR | optical illusion?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFaCukBQfT0

UFO??? Plane stuck in mid air

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TqU4qoCiXlU&list=LL&index=2

Plane Stuck Mid-Air

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwwAlgnXqQQ

Plane stuck mid air | glitch in the matrix #shorts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xAo_iW3i3Y

Plane stuck in mid air, san antonio!! Wtff

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8HhtgpS4OA

New Plane stuck in mid-air Mandela effect we're in the Matrix!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lmVcUDdSss

Plane ✈️ not moving ❌ stuck in air?￰ﾟﾙﾀ WOW #shorts #tiktok #plane #stuck #matrix #funny #crazy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAkogMOjjqo

A plane that seems completely frozen in mid flight over Dallas Texas.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBSaYVVFYBE

Mandela Effect planes stop in mid-air part 3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFlZYl0wjw8

Mandela Effect Planes STOPPING in mid air part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=digHYpCyldg

Mandela Effect hologram airplanes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5BL--zKFit0

Mandela Effect Planes STOPPING in mid air

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEAn3pboC3w

Hoax? - Flugzeug: Stillstand in der Luft, Hovering Plane

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myK8am6IQfw

death aliens ufo ascension christianity matrix rapture afterlife archons new age near death experience loosh false light

