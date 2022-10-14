TERRORISTS Attempt ANOTHER Pipeline Attack in Turkey - Putin Responds - with Scott Ritter - Redacted, Clayton Morris, 101322

I'm sharing this video from "Redacted" on YouTube, on 10/13/22.
Attacks on Ukraine have ramped up just as Russia warned. So why does the West continue to insist that Ukraine can win? How is this affecting every day people? We speak to military analyst Scott Ritter about this to disabuse ourselves of any false notions about what this war is all about.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.