TERRORISTS Attempt ANOTHER Pipeline Attack in Turkey - Putin Responds - with Scott Ritter - Redacted, Clayton Morris, 101322

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I'm sharing this video from "Redacted" on YouTube, on 10/13/22.
Attacks on Ukraine have ramped up just as Russia warned. So why does the West continue to insist that Ukraine can win? How is this affecting every day people? We speak to military analyst Scott Ritter about this to disabuse ourselves of any false notions about what this war is all about.