© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Memed out Mondays - The Rona Roulette Improve Show
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • May 26, 2021
Broadcasting from Quimper, France, it's Derek Bartolacelli here to help shatter some paradigms.. This gets a bit cathartic, but understandably so if you really understand what the hell is going on even to a decent degree.. Doesn't take an "expert" to realize that many things are terribly wrong with the entire history & narrative about the rona..
I did not rehearse or select pictures for this slideshow on purpose just to see how i would react and roll with whatever pictures came up in this folder i've compiled for over a year that contains a couple hundred memes, pictures, & screenshots of interesting insights to the situation to say the least.. haha, to say the least since i'll be saying quite a lot in this video and possible series if i make it a routine
Corrections: i said the late president of Tanzania died from cancer, but i meant to say heart attack (as the "offical narrative")
references/resources
30 articles about masks- personally compiled: https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks
The Unmasking: Science & Psychology Behind The Mask - video i made last year which got shadow banned: https://youtu.be/oW7GsmnyrsI
Drop it Like it's Q: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sw6remCTIoKX/
Kerry Mullis video compilation source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2llufzHVUBAX/
Epic 15hr Series: Tyranny & Eugenics Through Medicine, Germ/Biological Warfare:
https://www.janaesp.com/bioterrorism-eugenics
Hippocratic Hypocrisy: https://odysee.com/@yumnaturals:0/hippocratic-hypocrisy-full:8
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/study-finds-cancer-causing-chemical-in-44-hand-sanitizers/vi-BB1f7nbl
c test fiber vid: https://newtube.app/user/ClickHere/GXNRgte
c test cancer agent vid: https://newtube.app/user/PhilStone/Y2XnG1x
mask fiber vid: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0DujEYl657Xh/
another fiber examination in masks- crazy shit: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2/Preliminary-Mask-Examination:a
nano tech for nasal inertion: https://censoredbyjack.com/watch?id=5fc93bbca4eedc5a2e328311
article about it: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0169409X08002640
another: https://hub.jhu.edu/2020/11/25/theragripper-gi-tract-medicine-delivery/
encore: https://medicalkidnap.com/2020/12/03/are-cotton-swab-pcr-tests-secretly-injecting-vaccines-to-combat-vaccine-hesitancy/
nanobiotech from gates funded john hopkins: https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/wilmer/research/core-centers/nanotechnology/
billy boy: https://brandnewtube.com/v/LTCMu2
v playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S
LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5
Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
Transhumanism Rising: https://youtu.be/kOqDxf5GVww
I did not rehearse or select pictures for this slideshow on purpose just to see how i would react and roll with whatever pictures came up in this folder i've compiled for over a year that contains a couple hundred memes, pictures, & screenshots of interesting insights to the situation to say the least.. haha, to say the least since i'll be saying quite a lot in this video and possible series if i make it a routine
Corrections: i said the late president of Tanzania died from cancer, but i meant to say heart attack (as the "offical narrative")
references/resources
30 articles about masks- personally compiled: https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks
The Unmasking: Science & Psychology Behind The Mask - video i made last year which got shadow banned: https://youtu.be/oW7GsmnyrsI
Drop it Like it's Q: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sw6remCTIoKX/
Kerry Mullis video compilation source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2llufzHVUBAX/
Epic 15hr Series: Tyranny & Eugenics Through Medicine, Germ/Biological Warfare:
https://www.janaesp.com/bioterrorism-eugenics
Hippocratic Hypocrisy: https://odysee.com/@yumnaturals:0/hippocratic-hypocrisy-full:8
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/study-finds-cancer-causing-chemical-in-44-hand-sanitizers/vi-BB1f7nbl
c test fiber vid: https://newtube.app/user/ClickHere/GXNRgte
c test cancer agent vid: https://newtube.app/user/PhilStone/Y2XnG1x
mask fiber vid: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0DujEYl657Xh/
another fiber examination in masks- crazy shit: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2/Preliminary-Mask-Examination:a
nano tech for nasal inertion: https://censoredbyjack.com/watch?id=5fc93bbca4eedc5a2e328311
article about it: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0169409X08002640
another: https://hub.jhu.edu/2020/11/25/theragripper-gi-tract-medicine-delivery/
encore: https://medicalkidnap.com/2020/12/03/are-cotton-swab-pcr-tests-secretly-injecting-vaccines-to-combat-vaccine-hesitancy/
nanobiotech from gates funded john hopkins: https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/wilmer/research/core-centers/nanotechnology/
billy boy: https://brandnewtube.com/v/LTCMu2
v playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S
LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5
Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
Transhumanism Rising: https://youtu.be/kOqDxf5GVww
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.