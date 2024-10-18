BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FIRST HAND ACCOUNT OF NC RESIDENT SAYING THAT FEMA CONDEMNED THEIR HOME ☭ [PROPERTY CONFISCATED]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
330 views • 6 months ago

Frank Fighting For Freedom 🇺🇸 - FIRST HAND ACCOUNT of resident in North Carolina saying that FEMA condemned their home and said they were taking their property as well as their trailers. WHERE is the news coverage of this.


Source: https://x.com/thinktankfranks/status/1847065446815559800


Thumbnail: https://www.waynecc.edu/if-a-temporary-condemned-sign-was-posted-on-your-home/


Hol' up 🤔


Wait a minnit 😬


Sumfin ain't rite 🫣


Weren't we all told that FEMA confiscating property was a (((conspiracy theory)))❓


VfB types "fact check fema confiscating proprty" into DDG:


https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2024/oct/06/facebook-posts/no-fema-other-emergency-responders-are-not-confisc/


https://checkyourfact.com/2024/10/07/fact-check-is-fema-confiscating-supplies-and-halting-relief-efforts-for-hurricane-helene-victims/


https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/2024/10/fact-check-fema-is-not-confiscating-supplies-donations-for-hurricane-helene-victims.html


https://www.poynter.org/fact-checking/2024/is-fema-confiscating-donations-hurricane-helene-north-carolina/


https://www.wral.com/story/fact-checking-5-misleading-claims-about-helene-relief-efforts/21658052/


Huh - this came up in the search, unbidden [due to accidentally misspelling 'property'?]


https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2024/oct/16/social-media/no-a-fema-helicopter-didnt-deliberately-blow-away/


How did that fact check go❓


YOU ARE BEING GASLIT 🔥


That's what got this guy arrested - he NOTICED; let's go with the Old Gray Lady with Alzheimer's:


https://www.nytimes.com/2024/10/14/us/fema-threats-arrest-north-carolina.html


Anons didn't fall for the fact checks:


SponsorCargoGelatin

99% of the U.S. population lives on just 8% of the entire country.


Rural and residential land is only a tiny slice (about 7 percent) of the total U.S. land mass.

Keywords
femagaslightingmulti pronged attackfact checkshome and property confiscationscondemned homes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy