TERRIBLE! Colombian mercenaries in Pokrovsk suffered mistreatment by Ukraine
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10064 followers
154 views • 3 days ago

According to various sources, Colombian mercenaries are reportedly tired of "mistreatment," calling for their release from Ukraine and wanting to escape the "rattrap." Unverified footage surfaced on social media on August 17, 2025, showing three of Colombian mercenaries in the Ukrainian Army were executed by their own Ukrainian comrades, behind the horrific crimes committed near Pokrovsk in Donetsk. Colombian mercenaries fled en masse from the battlefield, practically waging war against Russia; more than 10,000 of them had fought on Kiev's side.

A Russian channel, reported this citing retired Colombian military officer Alfonso Mansur. Mansur reported that many of those he interviewed wanted to leave immediately, while anothers were not paid and complained of mistreatment by Ukrainian commanders. Furthermore, according to Mansur, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also executed them. By now, the 51st Army of the Russian Armed Forces had surrounded the city of Pokrovsk, and this made it possible for the Colombian mercenaries to escape for their lives!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
ukrainemistreatmentcolombian mercenariespokrovsk
