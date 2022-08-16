Turning Point Action USA " UNITE & WIN RALLY"

MAAP Real Filming Presents: Turning Point Action Rally " UNITE & WIN RALLY" Featuring Ron DeSantis with Kari Lake, Blake Masters, Tyler Bowyer, Joe Chaplik, Warren Petersen, James T Harris, Austin Smith and of course Charlie Kirk.



Dan Farley wrote the following:

I think one of the most amazing parts of last night was this was put together in only 5 days by Tyler Bowyer and Turning Point Action. While I know many of the players and see our base regularly, there always seems to be a benefit in attending these events. To hear Kari Lake tie herself to want to meet and even exceed the accomplishments of DeSantis, to see and hear DeSantis speak straight with us (such an awesome patriot and man), to connect more with legislator candidates who won their primaries in other parts of the state, and for me to submerse myself into some of the conservative press afterwards to have discussions and learn more from one another....it was a worthwhile event.

I was thrilled that Turning Point Action opened the event with Joseph Chaplik and Warren Petersen showing alignment with grassroots conservatives to elevate these men as State Speaker of the House and State Senate President, respectively.

Thank you to Turning Point Action for their ongoing efforts to make us a better Republican Party. Whenever I hear Charlie Kirk speak, he is spot on in the things he says and has been an important part of helping to reach more youth, organize us and unify us against the Dems. Recently more youth from Turning Point has looked to make a personal connection with what I’ve been doing and I’m grateful for the opportunity to share the tools built and the strategies we are using from the grassroots to win. Working together more will make us even more formidable.

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Producer Director Host George Nemeh