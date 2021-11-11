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NEW John Durham Indictments! Clinton & Comey Are Next In Trump Russia Collusion: Hoax Of The Century
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306 views • November 11, 2021
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We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
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Today's Featured Article:
John Durham Investigation Closes In On Hillary Clinton And James Comey
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/john-durham-getting-close-jugular
Previous Updates:
Trump, Xi & Putin Are Working Together To Take Down The NWO Deep State Cabal! P-A-I-N Is Coming Worldwide! 100% PRQQF!
https://rumble.com/vozgy9-trump-xi-and-putin-are-working-together-to-take-down-the-nwo-deep-state-cab.html
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https://rumble.com/vov0z1-new-durham-indictments-obama-biden-hillary-brennan-and-schiff-breaking-inte.html
Q: The Greatest Military Intelligence Operation of All-Time! Trump, Saudi, Israel & The Vatican Bank! All Part of Q's Plan To Save The World!
https://rumble.com/vos5aj-the-greatest-military-intelligence-operation-of-all-time-trump-saudi-israel.html
General Flynn's Seismic BQQM! John Durham Strikes Again [HRC] Next! Suicide Weekend? PLUS Q's EPIC HUMA Delta!
https://rumble.com/voqc0l-general-flynns-seismic-boom-john-durham-strikes-again-hrc-next-suicide-week.html
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
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