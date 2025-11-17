THE BROAD PATH OF HERMETICISM ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-NOV 17 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hermeticism is a Compound of Egyptian and Greek Philosophies Attributed to Hermes Trismegistus Which Has Trickled Down Through History Into Varied Gnostic, New Age, Masonic, Etc..Psuedoreligions. Contrast All of These Cults [and a Plethora of Fake Gospels] With the Preserved, Inerrant Word of God and Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Saviour, and See How Completely They Miss the Mark. Moses Grew Up with Egypt's Sciences, But He Chose Instead the God of the Whole Earth.