Mexico to Join the BRICS Alliance

Presentation: March 22, 2023

***

Mexico has expressed its interest in joining the BRICS group. As the fifth-largest economy in the world, Mexico's entry into the BRICS block will have major implications on the global economy. With Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa all being major players on the global stage, Mexico's inclusion will only increase the bloc's clout. Watch this video to find out what these implications will be! One thing is sure: Mexico joining BRICS will have major economic & geopolitical implications...

