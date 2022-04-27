Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 10:30, April 27, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by the Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue a special military operation in Ukraine.



High-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missile strikes destroyed hangars with a large batch of foreign weapons and ammunition supplied by the United States and European countries for Ukrainian troops on the territory of the Zaporozhye aluminum plant.



Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 59 military facilities of Ukraine overnight.



▫️Among them: 50 areas of concentration of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment, 4 weapons and ammunition depots near Chervonoe, Dolgenkoe, Pashkoe and Veseloe, and 1 Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system near Slavyansk.



▫️As a result of the strikes, over 120 nationalists and 35 armored vehicles and vehicles were destroyed.



Missile troops and artillery performed 573 firing tasks during the night.



▫️Destroyed: 432 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, 67 artillery positions, 2 batteries of multiple rocket launchers, as well as 7 ammunition depots.



Russian air defence means shot down 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Alexandrovka, Balakleya, Bryanka, Zaporozhskoe, Izium, Kapitolovka, Peremoga, Petrovka, Popasnoe, Proletarskoe, Trudolyubovka, including 2 Bayraktar-TB2 UAVs near Kalesnikovka and Krasny Liman.



▫️In addition, 1 Ukrainian tactical missile Tochka-U was shot down over Ilyichevka.



In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 141 aircraft, 110 helicopters, 607 unmanned aerial vehicles, 273 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,596 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 296 multiple rocket launchers, 1,134 field artillery and mortar guns, as well as 2,413 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed.