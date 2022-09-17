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9/17/22 Axetruth Show - SNL- The Honkies Are Mad
AxeTruth
AxeTruth
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42 views • September 18, 2022

White Liberals are THE HONKIES that are mad, all their policies are bad, exposed for everyone to see, the Green Energy Electric Car Hoax, Defund the Police BLM, now there OPEN BORDERS let them all in to country to live a better life, now that Gov DeSantis and Gov Abbott of Texas sending these illegals/migrants to blue states & upscale areas like Marthas Vineyard & Cape Code its a humanitarian Crisis . These Honkies are mad because their hypocrisy is on display for everyone to see.


1. Transgender movement has now got perverted men dressing up like they are trans, Here's a 61 yrs old MAN dressed in womens clothing that confronted for trying to lure a 13yr old girl on a dating website


2. the Honkies Electric Car hoax exposed


3. Woman King the movie , Hollywood making black women masculine & this movie to emasculate black men. More social Engineering making black women MEN

    A.) Black Women bought into the Honkey Women feminist movement which has been a disaster for black women & their communities


4. Carnival Cruise lines huge fight breaks out where a black woman actually runs up on a Man to fight & get the equality treatment which is a beat down like a man.


5. They are looking for actors gor large scale event on September 24, the next distraction or False Flags because the agenda is being exposed


6. Attorney offered $400 money to LIE about Jan 6th & lie on Trump


7. The entire pet vaccination program is a massive disaster and a total scam, its killing pets giving them diseases & cancers


8. Scientist at Harvard & John Hopkins found Covid19 vaccine 98 times worse than the virus itself


9, Tucker Carlson - Denmark gets rid of COVID vaccine for under-50s


10. Biden- "We have a process in place to manage migrants at the border ... Republican officials should not interfere with that process


11. Check the boxes Carpet Munching Chia pet Karine Jean-Pierre say Gov Abbott abandon migrant children


12. Kamala Kumguzzler Harris just walks off when asked about the Migrants


13. DeSantis calls out the DemoKKKrats hypocrisy on illegal aliens/migrants they are a FRAUD


14. Typical Honkey resident of Marthas vineyard Not in my backyard, get those illegals out of our ritzy upscale community


15. Buses with Migrants arrive at the US capital


16. Honkey Bagel Ken Burns on CNN on Migrants with Holocaust


17. Latina calls out these racist honkey white liberals for referring to them all as domestic / hard labor workers


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