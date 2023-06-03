The Orange Blossom Specials Are Back June 2,2023 -- CALIFORNIA

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Sorry once again for the jittery camera work but after a long break from the sick artificial massive cloud cover...these orange spewing vehicles are back. Seems they spew the orange to create a fake sunset. The substance is orange so what a better way to create a lovely little sunset effect. If you are in LA you can see these jackasses usually between 7 and 8 pm over LA. Look to the Malibu area. Thats where I see them coming into LA. Let me know if you see them. Not many seem to.
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