'IMAGINE' A New World Order Death Cult (a different perspective)

'IMAGINE' A New World Order Death Cult ?? Music-Video By 'FAILURE OF FEAR'

This heavy metal cover of John Lennon's famous song 'Imagine' highlights 2020 the year that was, the riots/protests the covid scam the satanic deep state, Billy Boy's vaccine from hell, China and the great American snowflake, John Lennon would be rolling in his grave. or would he ??

HERE ARE THE HIDDEN REFERENCES TO ATHEISM/SATANISM/NWO BEHIND JOHN LENNON'S SONG "IMAGINE"

******** ******** ******** ******** ******** ******** ********

Imagine there’s no heaven (Let’s take God out of the picture)

It’s easy if you try (There’s nothing to it)

No hell Below us (No judgement on wrong-doing)

Above us only sky (God is dead)

Imagine all the people living for today

(Imagine the whole world embracing the core philosophy of Satanism)

“Life is the great indulgence. Death is the great abstinence.

Therefore make the most of life here and now” (Book of Satan 4:1)

Imagine there’s no countries (Let’s break down national boundaries)

It isn’t hard to do (It’s a snap)

Nothing to kill or die for (Let’s do away with patriotism)

And no religion too (Remove religion and replace it with man’s reason) HUMANISM

Imagine all the people living life in peace (People will live in peace without God)

Imagine no possessions (Imagine communism ‘The Great Reset’)

I wonder if you can

No need for greed or hunger (Universal income)

A brotherhood of man (Satanic one world government social credit system)

Imagine all the people sharing all the world (World wide communism)

You may say that I’m a dreamer, But I’m not the only one

(There are lots of people out there who think the same way I do)

I hope some day you’ll join us (Because you aren’t with us at the moment)

And the world will live as one (Welcome to the New World Order)