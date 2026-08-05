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Mia Hagin Joins Resistance Chicks LIVE: Faith Amid Heartbreak, Wrongful Arrest, & Saving Her Rescue
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"Great is Thy faithfulness..." For the first time anywhere, Mia Hagin breaks her silence. Following months of headlines surrounding Rhema Bible Church and the heartbreaking collapse of her marriage, Mia joins the Resistance Chicks for an exclusive, first-ever podcast appearance. While the world has gossiped about the scandals out of Tulsa, Mia is keeping her eyes on Jesus. While legal constraints keep her from discussing the ongoing divorce, Mia is stepping into the light to address the recent media storm, clear her name regarding her wrongful arrest, and launch an urgent rescue mission for the true victims of this fallout: the animals and youth of Oklahoma Ruff Refuge. This episode isn't about the scandal; it's a desperate cry for help. Mia will share the truth that led to her wrongful arrest, the heartbreaking loss of donors, and the threat of imminent eviction. Beyond the countless dogs counting on her, Mia reveals the incredible ministry happening right on the property—where local foster teens gather daily to find food, mentorship, and the love of Jesus. Mia is sharing Jesus with these kids every evening, and she needs our help to keep going. Tune in to hear a powerful testimony of a shattered heart being put back together by Jesus, and learn how our community can rally to save this vital ministry. Connect with OK Ruff Refuge and read more HERE: https://www.resistancechicks.com/mia-hagin-breaks-her-silence/

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