WARNING About John Birch Society from Eustace Mullins

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Eustace Mullins and Michael Collins Piper detail the inconsistent and seemingly Conflicting Official Positions held by The John Birch Society since Nabisco, a Rockefeller interest, bought the Welch Candy company in 1963 for 20 times more than its estimated value. James Welch, brother of Robert, co-founder of the alleged anti-communist John Birch Society, was handed $10,800,000 for a company that was hardly worth $200,000 at the time. He was also made director of Nabisco for the next 15 years meaning more, continued pay and incentives. Since then they have made some rather surprising statements regarding communist infiltration, the JFK assassination, and have mirrored the views of the ADL and Mossad on many topics. They have outright taken a Pro-Israel stance ahead of the US and its founding principles.
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