Crrow777 talks about the age of deception in detail
Crrow777 Radio
Published 17 hours ago

Age of deception – the big picture

In this episode Crrow777 addresses the age of deception – our current age.

In an effort to create a big picture of current events, Crow delves into

many topics tying them all together. We live in an age of deception and

each of us is playing a role in the outcome. Stand and be counted.

Keywords
deceptionsocial engineeringfakerycrrow777

