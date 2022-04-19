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Vaxxed Pilot Goes Into Cardiac Arrest in Cockpit Freedom Flyers EXPOSE MASSIVE Airline Cover-up
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155 views • April 19, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
This Monday, The Stew Peters Show features Joshua Yoder to talk about a vaccinated airline pilot’s heart stopping just minutes after landing.
This plane had 200 souls aboard, and we can only thank the Lord that this tragedy didn’t occur in the air!
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com to find out what this means for future air-bound traveling!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11gxvu-vaxxed-pilot-goes-into-cardiac-arrest-in-cockpit-freedom-flyers-expose-mass.html
This Monday, The Stew Peters Show features Joshua Yoder to talk about a vaccinated airline pilot’s heart stopping just minutes after landing.
This plane had 200 souls aboard, and we can only thank the Lord that this tragedy didn’t occur in the air!
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com to find out what this means for future air-bound traveling!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11gxvu-vaxxed-pilot-goes-into-cardiac-arrest-in-cockpit-freedom-flyers-expose-mass.html
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