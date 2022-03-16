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General Flynn & Attorney Renz | Pfizer Whistleblower, "The Vaccine Glows" + Who's Yuval Noah Harari?
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50 views • March 16, 2022
Annual inflation rate in the US accelerated to 7.9% in February of 2022, the highest since January of 1982, matching market expectations.
https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/inflation-cpi
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/02/10/january-2022-cpi-inflation-rises-7point5percent-over-the-past-year-even-more-than-expected.html
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2019/september/15m-christians-arent-registered-to-vote-churches-across-us-participating-in-voter-registration-sunday
https://www.banned.video/
Thrivetime Show
https://tradingeconomics.com/united-states/inflation-cpi
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/02/10/january-2022-cpi-inflation-rises-7point5percent-over-the-past-year-even-more-than-expected.html
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2019/september/15m-christians-arent-registered-to-vote-churches-across-us-participating-in-voter-registration-sunday
https://www.banned.video/
Thrivetime Show
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