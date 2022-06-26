ALEX JONES [FULL] Sunday 6/26/22 • Nightmare: Children Paraded With Naked Men Through Streets of Seattle

NIGHTMARE BOMBSHELL: CHILDREN PARADED WITH NAKED MEN THROUGH STREETS OF SEATTLE — THE PEDOPHILES ARE OUT OF THE CLOSET!Meanwhile, Biden's DOJ is silent as pro-abortion riots erupt across the nation -- tune in and share this critical link!

On this Sunday edition of the Alex Jones Show, we'll discuss the acceleration of the globalists' controlled cultural and economic collapse of America and how to stop it!

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