The New Science of Ancient Medicines: Healing Trauma & Building Resilience: Mushrooms & Psychedelics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
ConnersClinic.com/mushroomsummit
Join us to explore scientific and traditional perspectives on these earth-based medicines and the power they have to transform your mental and physical health!
Don't miss Dr. Conners' talk, How Mushrooms Activate Nature's Chemotherapy. You'll learn:
-How mushrooms partner with your immune system
-Anti-cancer properties of mushrooms
-Synergistic effect of mushroom blends
There is a reason that prestigious academic institutions around the world have set up centers dedicated to the study of mushrooms and psychedelics. These medicines are well on the way to changing healthcare.
Register at ConnersClinic.com/mushroomsummit