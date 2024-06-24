Exploring the Mysteries of Breathing: Energy, Iron, and Water in the Human Body

Welcome to the latest episode of the Reality of Health podcast! In this episode, I delve into my theory about the intricate relationship between iron, water, blood, and oxygen in our bodies. I explore how breathing might be about more than just exchanging oxygen and carbon dioxide—perhaps it's about absorbing energy, frequency, and vibration from the ether. I discuss the electrical nature of our bodies, the role of iron and water in maintaining our internal 'battery,' and how this perspective could reshape our understanding of health and disease. Join me as I challenge conventional scientific views and ponder the deeper mysteries of why we breathe.





00:00 Introduction to the Theory

00:36 The Role of Iron in Breathing

02:41 Electricity and the Human Body

05:20 The Importance of Water

08:21 Questioning Scientific Assumptions

09:54 The Energetic Nature of Oxygen

13:04 Balancing Energetic Homeostasis

14:23 Conclusion and Call to Action