BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Mysteries of Breathing
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
48 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • 10 months ago

Exploring the Mysteries of Breathing: Energy, Iron, and Water in the Human Body

Welcome to the latest episode of the Reality of Health podcast! In this episode, I delve into my theory about the intricate relationship between iron, water, blood, and oxygen in our bodies. I explore how breathing might be about more than just exchanging oxygen and carbon dioxide—perhaps it's about absorbing energy, frequency, and vibration from the ether. I discuss the electrical nature of our bodies, the role of iron and water in maintaining our internal 'battery,' and how this perspective could reshape our understanding of health and disease. Join me as I challenge conventional scientific views and ponder the deeper mysteries of why we breathe.


00:00 Introduction to the Theory

00:36 The Role of Iron in Breathing

02:41 Electricity and the Human Body

05:20 The Importance of Water

08:21 Questioning Scientific Assumptions

09:54 The Energetic Nature of Oxygen

13:04 Balancing Energetic Homeostasis

14:23 Conclusion and Call to Action

Keywords
nervous systemhealth and wellnessbreathstructured waterfourth phase of waterhealth podcastelectromagnetic fieldcentral nervous systemcellular structuredefibrillatoroxygen and ironelectrical beingstesla energyether breathingcpr revivalalkaline balancecoherent waterhuman batterymagnesium enzymesenergetic homeostasiswhy we breathe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy