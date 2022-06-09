MTG Puts Liberal Hypocrisy on Full Display, Calling Out Their Special Privileges With Guns

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"Here at Congress, the same congress, that's voting to send just millions and millions of dollars worth of guns to Ukraine ... is the same Congress working as hard as possible to take away the Second Amendment rights from Americans ... 'Red flag' gun laws violate Americans' due process rights, and this is the type of thing that we shouldn't be passing in this Congress, especially while we enjoy the very privileged, elite special protection — of guns."